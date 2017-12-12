Errors prove decisive as battling Matlock slip to third defeat of season

Matlock 1sts slipped to third in the table as they went down to defeat at top-of-the-table rivals Coalville.

The home side’s 35-12 win helped them to leapfrog Matlock and go second in Midlands 2 East (North).

In a fairly even match thatbeat the freezing weather, the visitors made too many errors.

They defended well in the first period, however, despite allowing Coalville too much possession and territory.

Around five minutes before half-time Matlock trailed only 5-0 to a try when the referee had to be replaced by a Coalville club member.

From then on Matlock struggled. A yellow card for James Harrod gave the home side the upperhand in the scrum.

The pressure told in the final 10 minutes as Matlock conceded three further tries.

Alex Powell was excellent at full back and the visitors worked hard but poor tackling, particularly late on, proved crucial.

Matlock are two points behind Coalville and 10 behind leaders West Bridgford.

Their 31 points tally — including six wins and one draw from 10 games — is matched by fourth-placed Newark, who have a game in hand.

On Saturday, Matlock host Dronfield, who are placed fifth and just four points below them, in their final match of the year.

They start the new year at eighth-placed Lincoln on January 6th.

Matlock Colts’ game on Saturday was postponed because of the wintry weather, as were the matches scheduled to involve the juniors and ladies.