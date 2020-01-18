Matlock cyclists get to grips with muddy course

Frozen conditions gave way to mud at the penultimate round of the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Cyclocross League in Broxtowe, as Matlock Cycling Club members tackled the difficult courses in the hunt for honours.

In the Under 12s girls' race, Maia Howell performed well to finish in second place followed by Gracie Day in fifth, Harriet Danvers sixth and Isla Woolf seventh.

In the boys’ race, Finley Hudson was fourth, William McCristal sixth, Isaac Holwell eighth and Arthur Oliver 10th.

In the Under 9s boys’ race, Oliver Coefield was fourth, Liam Jackson sixth, Nathaniel Parkin 12th and Oscar Gardner 13th. In the girls' race, Isla Parkin was sixth.

Next up was the youth racing, where Ben Mellor continued his good form with a close second in the Under 14 boys’ race with Emil Howell ninth in the girls’ race, Matlock CC Holly Bailey was second and Annabel Shunburne fourth in the Under 16s, while Evie Bellingall was second in the Under 14s.

In the Under 16 boys' race, Matt Calvert was eighth and George Rivis 15th.

In the Veteran Men's category, Chris Watts took a great second place in the Veteran 60s. Steve Goodall was 26th, Mark Rivis 27th and Tim Farr 28th in the Veteran 50s. In the Veteran 40s, Jason Harper was 17th and Mike Brain 30th.

Matt Nicholson was seventh Junior Male, with Adam Gardner 18th in the senior category. The final round of the NDCXL will take place at Chetwynd Barracks, in Nottingham, this Saturday.