Matlock rider Limb is crowned regional cyclo-cross champion

Arthur Limb was the hero of the hour when riders from Matlock Cycling Club contested the East Midlands Regional Cyclo-Cross Championships.

Limb had a terrific battle with his rivals on the twisty, woodland course at Misterton Hall, Lutterworth before emerging victorious in the U12 boys’ race.

Ben Mellor also made the podium, finishing third in the U14 boys’ event, ahead of teammate Henry Barker-Pine, who was eighth, while Gracie Day was fifth in the U12 girls’ race and Holly Bailey and Annabel Parker fifth and seventh respectively in the U16 girls’ contest. Liam Jackson was sixth in the U9s' race.

The club hosts its own round of the local cyclo-cross league at Middlehills Farm on Saturday, December 28.