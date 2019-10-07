Matlock’s darts prodigy shines for England to boost his reputation

Darts prodigy Henry Coates, of Matlock, added to his growing reputation with some fine performances for the England B team in the Junior World Cup, played in Gibraltar.

The tournament attracted the best young players from across the world, but the 13-year-old Coates wasn’t fazed and started as he meant to go on by dispatching his highly-ranked opponent 2-0 in England B’s opening match against the defending world champions, Netherlands A.

He also won his pairs leg as England took their opponents to a deciding leg before bowing to defeat.

The team seemed over-confident for their next match and crashed 4-0 to the USA, but then beat China A 4-1, with Coates again winning on singles and pairs, to book a place in the last 16 knockout stages.

Sadly, this was as far as England went as they lost to Netherlands B, but Coates was in sparkling form, winning his singles match 2-0.

He also reached the last 16 in the Dart Connect International Open, which was a straight knockout singles event. He won three ties before his finishing prowess deserted him against world youth champion Jurgen Van Der Velde.

Next up was the World Youth Championship, and Coates again made it to the last 16.