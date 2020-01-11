New chapter for Hillspeed in 50th anniversary year

F3 race team Hillspeed are seeing the New Year in with a bang by moving premises and revealing new celebratory team logo and car livery for 2020 – its 50th anniversary season in motorsport.

Ahead of the new BRDC British Formula 3 Championship season, Hillspeed has triggered the beginning of its 50th year in motor racing by moving to a new HQ adjacent to the M1 at Markham Vale, Junction 29a.

Not only do the new premises provide Hillspeed with a state-of-the-art base from which to operate from 2020, but the space and facilities available also offer huge potential for the team to expand operations into its Golden Jubilee year.

Hillspeed also has a striking new livery for the upcoming F3 campaign, with a stunning red and gold colour scheme incorporating the special 50th anniversary team logo on the squad’s three Tatuus cars.

“This is such a big milestone for Hillspeed, 50 years within motorsport is an incredible achievement and we’re so thankful to all of the staff, drivers and partners we’ve worked with over the last five decades,” said team boss Richard Ollerenshaw. “It’s been an amazing journey, with a lot of success along the way, and we’re looking forward to making more strides during the 2020 British F3 season.

“In such a landmark year, we decided it was the perfect time to enhance Hillspeed’s operations yet further with a move to our new headquarters which are ideally located next to the M1 and other major transport links. We’re looking forward to the start of our new chapter.”