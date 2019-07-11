Racers gear up for latest round of Darley Moor Championship

Racers will compete in the latest round of the The Darley Moor Motorcycle Road Race Club Championship season this weekend.

A two-day meeting scheduled for the 13th-14th July will take place at the Darley Moor Motorsport Centre, near Ashbourne, DE6 2ET.

Saturday 13th July is a Test Day open to all competitors. The day’s action will begin at 10am and run through to 5pm, spectators are welcome to attend with entry fee just £6 for adults, £4 for Senior Citizens aged 65 and over, children aged 16 and under free when accompanied by an adult.

Sunday 14th July is race day, with morning Warm-Up sessions starting at 10am and first race scheduled to start at 11.30am. Race day entry fee is £13.00 per day, accompanied children under 16 are free, and Senior Citizens are £9.00. Parking and Paddock Transfer is free and a programme costs just £3.00.

Of all the championship classes nine have just a 10point gap between the series leader and runner-up position, whilst the two sidecar classes have just 1point difference between the top two positions, so you can be sure of some excellent racing throughout the day. Many of the classes will involve local riders challenging for the

silverware, so they’re sure to be grateful of your support from the side lines.

The Club’s new, for 2019, Junior Championship could well see the very first female champion of Darley Moor with Katie Hands (Cabourne) leading Scarlett Robinson (New Mills) by just 2points, with Jack Smith (Rotherham) a further 7points behind.

Graham Oakley (Chesterfield) is currently leading the smaller of the Classic and Forgotten Era classes, with an 8point advantage over Glenn Atkinson (Northampton). In the larger class David Bradley (Matlock) enjoys a huge 22point lead, whilst Chris Moore (High Peak) has a deficit of 10points to close on Mike Lees (Congleton) at the head of the table in the middle class, 251cc - 500cc. Moore is also 2nd in the Lightweight Championship, trailing fellow High Peak competitor James Ford by 7points.

Peak Cup Championship leader, Ash Stone (Matlock) holds just a 4point advantage over Josh Daley (Wigan) with Richard Eglin (Derby) in 3rd place, 21points adrift of the championship leader. Eglin is in a similar position in the Open Solo class, but just 7points behind the series leader Richard Charlton (County Durham).

Mark Brailsford (Chesterfield) enjoys an advantage of 16 points over Liam Clements (Newcastle under Lyme) in the Honda CB500/Suzuki Bandit 600 series.