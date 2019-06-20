Royal Ascot tips for Day Four (Friday) from our expert

After the heroics of Frankie Dettori on Thursday, it could be the turn of Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore to take centre stage on day four of Royal Ascot.

They have three short-priced favourites in JAPAN, TEN SOVEREIGNS and HERMOSA in the three main feature races of the afternoon. Here are my selections for all six races, plus next-best alternatives and, where applicable, each/way options.

2.30 5f Norfolk Stakes, 2yo, Group Three

DAAHYEH (Silent Wave, Nayibeth, Galadriel)

3.05 12f King Edward VII Stakes, 3yo, Group Two

HUMANITARIAN (Pablo Escobarr)

3.40 6f Commonwealth Cup, 3yo, Group One

TEN SOVEREIGNS (Hello Youmzain)

4.20 1m Coronation Stakes, 3yo fillies, Group One

CASTLE LADY (Hermosa)

5.00 1m Sandringham Handicap, 3yo fillies

MAGNETIC CHARM (Hotsy Totsy, Lady Madison)

5.35 12f Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap

FUJAIRA PRINCE (Corgi, Collide)