Royal Ascot tips for Day Two (Wednesday) from our expert

So, how was it for you? Let’s hope the opening day of Royal Ascot went well and you managed to find one or two winners.

It’s on to the second day now, and six more races, featuring one of the highlights of the week, the Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. Here are my selections, plus next-best alternatives and, where applicable, each/way options.

2.30 (5f Queen Mary Stakes, 2yo fillies, Group 2)

ICKWORTH (Final Song, Liberty Beach)

3.05 (14f Queen’s Vase, 3yo, Group 2)

JALMOUD (Dashing Willoughby, Nate The Great)

3.40 (10f, Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, Group 1)

WALDGEIST (Sea Of Class)

4.20 (1m Duke Of Cambridge Stakes, Fillies, Group 2)

VERACIOUS (Rawdaa)

5.00 (1m Royal Hunt Cup Handicap)

KING’S FIELD (Seniority, Settle For Bay, Clon Coulis)

5.35 (5f Windsor Castle Stakes, 2yo, Listed)

SUMMER SANDS (Foolish Humor, Rayong)