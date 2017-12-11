Snow fails to stop Matlock AC runners at monthly thread race

Snow took its toll on the race calendar with the Bolsover 10k road race, which is also in the Matlock Atheletic Club Senior GP, due to be held on Sunday, postponed until Sunday, 14th January.

The Peak Raid, scheduled at Edale/Kinder Scout on Sunday, was also called off and is due to be rescheduled for late January.

The Litton Christmas Cracker Fell Race (12.2k/360m) was another casualty of the weekend’s snow.

The monthly 5k Whitworth Thread on Saturday went ahead as usual, but with a slight change to the route because of a Christmas market in Whitworth Park.

A total of 62 runners braved the cold and slightly longer route, many dressed in festive costumes for the final run of 2017, including sumo wrestlers, a full pint of beer, Santas, elves and a smattering of antlers.

Matt Nichols was the race winner in 19.25 followed by MAC’s MV55 Bob Foreman in 20.38 and MAC’s under-16 Charlie Unsworth in 20.50.

First lady was LV60 Pat Goodall, of Totley AC, in 24.45.

Other notable MAC runs were: John Thorpe ninth in 22.05, Ozzy Unsworth 22.50, Dave Clough 22.56, Jacob Rifkin 24.06 and first junior girl Mae Berrisford in 27.31.

A total of £52.20 was donated to the Whitworth Park fund for essential maintenance.

At the third race in the Derbyshire Cross Country Mini League series at Moorways Stadium, Derby, under-11 Freya Lester was fourth, Caitlin McCloy seventh and Millie Davenport 23rd in cold conditions.

In the boys’ race, Alex Currie was the first MAC home in 6th followed by Matthew Foreman 12th and Arthur Limb 14th.

In the under-13 girls, Olivia Allen put in a sprint finish to come 11th, just ahead of Jessica Lindridge in 12th and Isabelle Lester 16th.

Sam Sargeant ran for the under-13 boys, finishing 10th.

Freya, Millie, Alex and Matthew were congratulated for completing the whole series.

At the presentations at the end of the competition, Freya was awarded the silver medal for finishing second in the league for the under-11 girls.