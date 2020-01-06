Strong Matlock Athletics Club turnout at Shipley Park

A strong turnout of Matlock Athletics Club members took part in the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire County Cross Country Championships at Shipley Park.

First up was the U11 Boys, who had a 1.5km course, Logan Fairey 5th and Andrew Slater 10th. U13 Girls tackled 3km and Ellen Corke finished 14th. U13 Boys did a 3km course with all three boys storming the course. Will Croft 3rd, Jacob Jones 5th and Charlie Ross 8th meant they took Team Silver. U15 Girls had a 4km course with Amelia Corke 16th and Poppy Lynn 17th. U15 Boys did 4.5km with Bertie Elphick 4th and Sam Sargeant 17th. U17 Men ran a 6km course with James Briggs 16th and Oli Lloyd 20th. U17/U20 Women did 5km with Elsbeth Grant 1st and Lizzie Webster 6th and 3rd U17. Senior/Vet Women ran 8km with Shelley Fairey 4th and 3rd Senior lady, Hayley Gill 7th and a Silver V35 Medal, Alison Pye 22nd, Lottie Riddle 25th, Carly Spear 29th, Lisa Jones 35th, Jan Forrester 40th and Gold V65. Vet Women of Hayley, Alison, Carly and Jan also got Team Silver. Finally the Sen/Vet/U20 Men ran a 10km course, Dan Haworth 1st, Billy Cartwright 3rd, Harry Holmes 5th, Colin Davenport 19th and Bronze V35, John Thorpe 20th, Paddy Wright 25th, Birtie West 28th, Oliver Brocklehurst 39th, Karl Webster 41st, Bob Foreman 47th, Mick Moorhouse 51st and Gold M65, Simon Croft 52nd, John Hurley 59th, Nick Gant 64th, Denney Lau 67th and Les Thurston 80th. Vet Men of Colin, John, Paddy and Karl took Team Gold and Bob, Mick, Simon and John Hurley claimed Vet team Bronze for Matlock Athletics Club.