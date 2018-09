There was a surprise as Team Sky veteran Ian Stannard rode to victory when the Tour of Britain returned to Nottinghamshire.

Stannard ended the 134-mile West Bridgford to Mansfield stage, which included Worksop and Newstead Abbey, to huge cheers.

The veteran took the stage in a time of four hours and 56 minutes ahead of German Nils Politt.

