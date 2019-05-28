Wood recovers from triple bogey at first hole to win Junior Open

A disastrous start was transformed into glory by Jacob Wood, the winner of the annual Matlock Junior Golf Open.

Wood, of the Renishaw Park club at Sheffield, saw his first-tee drive fly out of bounds and forced him to card a triple-bogey seven.

But somehow, he bounced back and some excellent scoring over the next 17 holes, including a stunning back nine of 33 gross (27 net) secured the title for Wood with a net score of 63.

Thirty young golfers from 14 clubs contested the open, hosted by Matlock Golf Club. Wood, who received his trophy from the club’s lady captain, Kathy Hollyer, was chased all the way by Joe Streets, of the Chesterfield club, who carded the same 63 net but lost out on a back-six countback.

The best gross winner was Hannah Morrison, of Chapel-en-le-Frith, with a score of 72.