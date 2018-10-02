New recruit Slater named Notts player of the month

Opening batsman Ben Slater has been named as Nottinghamshire’s player of the month for September to reflect the encouraging impact he has made in his short time at Trent Bridge.

Since joining the club from Derbyshire, the 27-year-old Slater has scored 349 runs in his four matches in the Specsavers County Championship, First Division, at an average of 43.62. He also passed the personal milestone of 4,000 first-class runs in the final match of the season against Somerset when Notts escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Slater also made a century, his fourth in first-class cricket, on his home debut for Notts at the start of September, against Yorkshire.

He was presented with his award by Faye Rollinson, the marketing manager of Nottingham firm John Pye Auctions, which sponsors the accolade. Slater is now hoping to nail down a regular place in the team next season.