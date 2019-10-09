Nine runners complete the Chester Marathon

Nine Matlock AC runners took part in the 10th edition of the Chester Marathon on Sunday.

Following a few weeks of torrential rain, the organisers were able to change the course to ensure that the race could go ahead.

The first two miles of the race took place within the City of Chester before heading south through a series of country lanes and into Wales.

Once you reach the city limits of Wrexham a hairpin bend takes runners back towards Chester.

Given the recent weather, the conditions were favourable, although there was the occasional strong headwind and torrential downpour.

Ted Cadogan finished in an excellent chip time of 2:57:51 for 93rd. Dan Ashcroft claimed 388th position (3:19:26) and Ian Watson was 439th (3:23:19).

Other runners were Hayley Gill, running her first marathon (3:24:53, 475th, 9th V40 lady), Chris Hallas (3.26.09), Christine Howard (3.39.54), Dave Armshaw (3.44.09), Nick Harrison (3.50.39) and Jack Cummins (3.56.09).