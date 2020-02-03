Notts star Hales named in World XI

Nottinghamshire powerhouse Alex Hales has been named in an all-star World XI to face an Asia XI in a series commemorating the centenary of the birth of Bangladesh’s founding father.

The Notts opener is part of a 16-strong party for the two-match encounter, alongside former Outlaw Brendan Taylor, and fellow Englishmen Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid.

The squad also includes Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, and will be skippered by South Africa’s Faf du Plessis.

They will take on an Asia XI from a 15-man line-up, including Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan and former Notts batsman Tamim Iqbal – while Virat Kohli has also been mooted.

The series will be played in Dhaka on March 18 and 21.