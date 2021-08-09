Chesterfield Festival of Cricket to continue for at least five more years

Yorkshire's Matthew Fisher bowls to Derbyshire Falcons' Billy Godleman during the 2019 Chesterfield Festival of Cricket. Picture Tony Johnson.

The popular Festival, which has seen multiple sold-out matches at Queen’s Park, is a cornerstone of the Derbyshire summer and Queen’s Park has been a key venue in the history of the club, since Derbyshire’s maiden first-class fixture at the picturesque tree-lined ground in 1898.

In recent years, the week-long Festival has played host to enthralling first-class matches, as well as the traditional Vitality Blast local derby with Yorkshire Vikings, and Derbyshire will continue to perform under the spire for the next five seasons.

This year, the club, alongside Chesterfield Borough Council, has also moved to bring live music to the venue, with the hugely popular Evening of Queen event taking place earlier this month attracting a new audience to Queen’s Park.

Derbyshire County Cricket club chairman, Ian Morgan, said: “As a club, we are committed to continuing our longstanding relationship with Queen’s Park and Chesterfield Borough Council.

“The Chesterfield Festival of Cricket always brings together a huge number of people from across the region and Queen’s Park is a much-loved and popular venue, making the fixtures a highlight of the season for supporters from across the county.

“After an extremely challenging time for the Club and its supporters, I was delighted to see Derbyshire return to Queen’s Park yesterday in front of our largest crowd of the summer and I look forward to seeing the Festival continue to progress over the coming seasons.”

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: ““I’m delighted we have been able to agree a new deal with Derbyshire CCC. The Chesterfield Festival of Cricket is one of the standout weeks in our annual events calendar.