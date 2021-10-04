Chesterfield's Seb Perez looking to take track form into rally

Seb Perez in action at the British Rally Championship. Pic by Jacob Ebrey.

The last three weeks have seen the Matlock and District Motor Club member travel over Europe tackling three events in three different race/rally cars.

Last weekend (1-2 Oct) Perez took part on track at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium in the Historic Spa Six Hours Endurance race with Christian Coll.

Coll dominated qualifying in the GTS11 Class Porsche 911 to take first place after a fantastic three hour session behind the wheel and a top speed of 138.5kph.

Perez and Coll carried on very much the same in the six hour race to take the chequered flag first in class and 24th overall out of the 84 starters.

Perez said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. We had fantastic pace all weekend from Christian and an amazing job by Tuthill Porsche Team.”

Success was on the cards the week before too (24-25 Sept) when Perez with his regular rally co-driver Gary McElhinney took to 56 miles of gruelling Yorkshire Forest rally tracks in the Yorkshire Trackrod Rally, round 3 of the British Rally Championship.

By the end of the Friday night stages the duo were in 9th place after tackling the 11 mile Dalby Forest stage in darkness.

Five more stages in local forests around the Whitby rally HQ saw them storm to 6th in the Trackrod event, leaving Perez 9th in the championship.

Before all the action of the last two weeks, Perez made a trip to the Balearic Islands to take part in Rallye Vall de Sant Pere (17-18 Sept).

The rally comprised of Friday night stages and a Saturday 12 hour stint over 12 stages in total. Perez, with co-driver McElhinney, did well on Friday night and started well on the Saturday morning, only to end up parking the Porsche on a wall with nowhere to go, having to retire.

The pair got the car going completing the rally with some outstanding times but weren’t included due to their retirement.