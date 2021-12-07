Derbyshire team Uppertown in action at the National Championships.

The event was held in weight classes, with each team in each weight class being formed by eight team members.

Around 100 competitors took part in the event over the course of the day, with a number of their supporters attending the event to cheer the teams on.

There were titles up for grabs in six men’s weight categories, and there was also a mixed weight class, with each team competing with four men and four ladies.

The men’s weight categories saw Bosley from Cheshire win the lighter weight categories at 560kg and 600kg, Raunds from Northamptonshire win the 680kg competition, and local team Uppertown win three gold medals in the 640kg, 720kg and catchweight (no weight limit) divisions.

The mixed 580kg weight category was won by Bosley which brought them their third gold medal of the day along with Uppertown.

“We had a great day,” commented Tug of War Association spokesman Alan Knott.

“Whilst we don’t have as many teams competing on the indoor tug of war circuit like we do on the outdoor tug of war circuit, we had some great competition, and despite all of the uncertainty at the start of the year, it was good to see a lot of new pullers taking part with our existing clubs.

"Everyone enjoyed some really tough competition, which was great for all of the spectators and visitors who came along to the event.

“Subject to international events being able to go ahead in the new year, the winning teams from the national tug of war championships will now go on to represent England at the World Championships in the Netherlands in early March, and we would like to take this opportunity to wish our England teams the very best of luck in their preparations for this event