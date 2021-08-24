Farnah Green test for MAC athletes

Jose Rivas Gutierrez at the Poolsbrook Parkrun

The second half of August marked the very welcome return of one of David Denton's two local fell races, with this popular route from the pub in Farnah Green, Belper.

A strong field of 16 MACs took on the 4.3-mile, 670ft of ascent.

The race started just down from the pub with the traditional speech from David before blowing his whistle and setting the eager runners off straight into a road climb before taking on an initial short lap through fields and woodland for the first bit of up and down.

This was followed by a repeat of the same climb, then heading towards Duffield for another longer loop, mainly under trees.

The rocky, dry conditions and low light under the trees made it ideal conditions for tumbles, with several people coming a cropper.

First overall was second claim MAC Luke Beresford (Ripley AC) in 27.36.

MAC's Lottie Riddle put in a fabulous effort as she claimed first female in 34.42.

Louise Rowley was first W40 in 35.09 to make it a great night for the club.

New member Tim Perry also put in a fantastic run to finish fourth overall.

Other finishers for MAC were: Chris Gillott 18th, Andy Mellor 21st, Andy Hodkin 36th, Scott Thompson 37th, Megan Elliott 41st, Derek Chetwin 44th, John Tyson 48th, Mick Moorhouse 53rd, Dennis Holmes 55th, Matt Govan 58th, Les Thurston 87th, Ellie Salomoni 89th.

Simon Fisher unfortunately had to withdraw from the race which saw 103 finishersThe Crowden Horseshoe Fell Race finally got the go ahead after several postponements.

The 12.9k route, takes in the scenic Pennine Way via Laddow Rocks to the summit of Black Hill to soldiers lump trig point before ascending and a fast finish back to the finish.

MAC’s Joe Oldfield took first place in 1:03.22 in very wet, challenging conditions.Bob Foreman was 83rd.

Jose Rivas Gutierrez completed his first run in the UK, the MAC athlete claiming second place in 17.57 at Poolsbrook Parkrun on Saturday.