Fast start is enough to give Matlock good away victory

Simon Wright opened the scoring during a great start for Matlock.

It has been a fixture which Matlock have suffered mixed results in over recent years.

But Matlock started fast this time out - something the coaching team have been working hard towards in training.

Some excellent carries from the forwards alongside some good efficient backs play saw Matlock take control of the early stages of the match.

This pressure le d to the first points of the game from Simon Wright scoring from close range for a 5-0 lead.

The impressive Jim O’Reilly touched down for Matlock’s second score of the game soon after to double the lead.

The pressure continued on the Rasen defence and some quick thinking from Tom Wright saw him pop through a loosely guarded ruck, accelerate away from defenders, before slipping in Roger Thornley on a good support line to score under the posts for a 17-0 lead.

Rasen pulled a score back before half-time to leave it 17-7 at the break.

Going into the second half, some simple errors lead to Rasen dotting down for their second score.

The conversion was missed but the momentum was starting to shift with the scores at 17-12 and Rasen were back in the game.

Matlock had a scrum, the Rasen scrum was swiftly driven backwards resulting in Simon Wright dotting down again to make it 22-12.

That score seemed to be demoralising for the Rasen pack and Matlock began to take back control of the game.

Matlock then had the final say in the game, in the final play some sustained pressure led to a nice pass out the back from Wright around 30m out to replacement Chris Atkinson, who superbly jinked around two defenders, before crashing his way over under the posts.

The kick was successful as Matlock completed a good performance on the road with a 29-12 win.

Next week is a unique week which sees all three Matlock teams travel to Southwell.

Team: C Loughnane, J Statham, L Crofts, J Harrod, M Emmerson, T Wright, T Cruttenden, S Wright, M Thornley, J Young, L Howard, B Neville, H Morton, J O’Reilly, H Packard