Former England pace man Jane Dernbach joins Derbyshire Falcons on loan

Jade Dernbach has joined Derbyshire for the rest of the T20 group stages. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

Dernbach played 34 T20 internationals for England claiming 39 wickets at an average of 26.15, including best figures of 4-22 against India.

Known for his variation in short-format cricket, the 35-year-old will bring crucial experience to the Falcons side, having taken more than 170 T20 wickets, as they aim to make a late push for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals

The right-arm seamer arrives as replacement for fellow Surrey quick, Conor McKerr, who has returned to his parent club after impressing for Derbyshire.

Twenty20 Head Coach, Dominic Cork, said: “Jade’s experience in Twenty20 cricket speaks for itself, and he will give us a different option with the ball.

“Our young bowlers have performed brilliantly so far, and George Scrimshaw and Fynn Hudson-Prentice will be able to learn even more working with a seasoned pro in Jade.

“With the injuries we have in the squad and Conor [McKerr] returning down South, Jade will come straight into our squad to face Worcestershire and I’d like to thank Alec Stewart and Surrey for working with us to arrange this loan.”

Dernbach added: “I enjoy the Vitality Blast and I’m really excited to play the rest of the group stage with Derbyshire.