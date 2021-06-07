Former Matlock cricketer Devon Conway stars for New Zealand against England

Devon Conway celebrates reaching his double century at Lord's (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Making his Test debut, Conway produced a stunning double century in the visitors’ first innings, making exactly 200 before eventually being run out. He hit 22 fours and a six in his knock helping New Zealand to 378 all out.

His efforts in the second innings weren’t quite as spectacular, falling to the bowling of Ollie Robinson for 23 as the game would eventually end in a draw with England on 170-3 in their pursuit of 273 to win.

Conway arrived in Matlock at the start of the 2012 season for a year's experience of Division One cricket.

Scoring 1,493 runs, with seven centuries and seven half centuries, the left hander set the division ablaze.

The pick of many great innings was his 151* in the T20 final at Alfreton v Marehay in just 15 overs, as he batted at number three.

South African-born Conway made his international debut for his adopted country back in November, scoring 41 in a T20 match against the West Indies.

His double century against England was only the seventh occasion a batsman has ever achieved the feat in his Test debut, Kyle Mayers having done similar for the West Indies earlier this year against Bangladesh but the record books going back as far as 1903 for the first.