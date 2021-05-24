Good displays from Matlock AC in Loughborough

Ricky Wood in action in Loughborough for Matlock AC.

The Leicestershire Chase The Sun 5k, 10k and ten mile races took place on Thursday at Prestwold Hall Race Track in Loughborough, a fast and flat airfield.

There was great running from the six MAC athletes who took on the ten mile event with Ricky Wood fourth overall in 1.00.31. Andy Mellor ran 1.08.30, new member Neil Crummack 1.08.46. Dan Ashcroft 1.10.34. Dan Maskery 1.12.43 and Andy Hodkin 2nd MV55 1.14.05. First lady was LV55 Julia Matheson in 1.05.51. All six MACs finished in the top 24.

On Saturday it was the Reverse Half Tour of Bradwell Fell Race (17.5 miles) with six checkpoints starting at Bradwell Sports Club, taking in Bamford, Lose Hill Summit, Hollins Cross and finishing on the Limestone Way through Pin Dale back to Bradwell.

For MAC, Mat Nichols finished in 2 hours 41 mins in fifth place, Mark Elwis 2:43 in sixth, John Thorpe 2:45, Karl Webster 3:05, Bob Foreman 3;20, Tom Withers 3:49, and Les Thurston 4:15.

On Sunday it was the Darley Moor Sprint Duathlon at the Darley Moor Race Track starting with a 4.8k run (which is two laps of the track), 18.3k bike (eight laps) and 2.4k run (one lap). The weather was cold and windy but mainly dry for Jan Forrester’s race at 9am. In her first duathlon for three years, Jan was 1st LV65-69 in a total time of 1.21.23.

Colin Davenport travelled down the A1 on Sunday morning to Peterborough for his first marathon in over a year-and-a-half.

Doing its best to avoid the city itself, the marathon course sticks mainly to old rail paths and tracks by the River Nene, making it a slippery affair in some stretches after the recent rain.

A fairly decent field, Davenport finished 12th, not far behind current White Peak champion Ty Farrer in 11th.

Last week saw the first race of the MAC Senior GP taking place over four miles of cross country on the Riverside Meadows in Matlock.

Quickest was second claim member Luke Beresford in 23:36, closely followed by Toby Gill in 23:56. For the ladies, Elle Thompson set the pace in 28:33 followed by Alaina Bond in 29:43.