Matlock AC take one-two finish at Ennerdale Horseshoe Fell Race

Matlock's Billy Cartwright and Dan Haworth in the Ennerdale Horseshoe Fell Race.

Billy Cartwiright took the win in 3 hours 32 mins 16 with Dan Haworth in second in 3 hours 34 mins and 10 seconds

The race was round one of the English Fell Running Championships and is also part of the Lakeland Classics Trophy.

The course takes in the summits of Great Bourne, Red Pike, Green Gable, Kirk Fell, Pillar, Haycock, Iron Crag and Crag Fell and there is a time limit.

It was an eagerly anticipated race after months of uncertaintity over if it would go ahead.

The race featured some of the best fell running specialists in the country, including teams from Keswick AC, Howgill Harriers, Helm Hill Runners and Calder Valley Fell Runners so for a club from the White Peak in Derbyshire to achieve such results is outstanding. It was a fine day to be out in the hills.

Club runners Max Wainwright was 33rd in 4 hours three minutes and ten seconds, with Joe Oldfield in 38th place with a time of 4 hours 5 minutes and 37 seconds.

Captain John Thorpe was 210th out 303 finishes in five hours 41 minutes and 54 seconds.

It gave Matlock a fourth place finish on the day.