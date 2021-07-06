Matlock runners out in force as racing ramps up

Louise Rowley and Steve Goodall at the MAC Club XC. Pic by Tony Sprinks.

It also saw 16 U12’s compete who did one lap of the circuit.

Juno Mettam was first girl and Logan Fairey first boy. Ten U16s did two laps with Ellen Corke first girl and Jacob Jones first boy back.

Six U16 runners did three laps with Amelia Corke first girl and Jack Roach first boy.

In the Seniors 15 (3 lap race) first lady was Louise Rowell and first man Colin Davenport.

The Blencathra Fell Race (13k/825m) took place on Saturday which is the second race in the English Fell Running Champs.

Blencathra is known locally as “Saddleback” and is an imposing mountain at 869 metres. The runners had to dib at Bowscale Fell, Blencathra summit and Souther Fell.

It was misty on the tops but the conditions were otherwise good. For Billy Cartwright 57-49 (3rd), Dan Haworth 58-29 (5th), Max Wainwright 1-2-38, Joe Oldfield 1-5-51, Harry Holmes 1-6-20, Bob Foreman 1-27-21, Geoff Cooper 1-38-58, Les Thurston 2-5-54 and 1st L Hannah Horsburgh 59.56 took part for Matlock

The top 5 five finishers helped the team achieve third in the Men’s Team Result. It is a collective club record in this event, with Cartwright top of the leaderboard and Haworth second after two races.

On Saturday the Belper Derwent Valley River Relays took place from the Belper Meadows Sports Club.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, each team of four runners were set off at 90 second intervals rather than the conventional pass the baton format.

The 4.3k course heads south following the river to the bridge and then back along the other side.

Matlock were represented by 30 runners across eight teams. It saw a mix of new and longstanding club members, young and old, come together and enjoy racing again.

Due to the availability and illness, the senior male team, ‘The Rockafella Skanks’, only had two of their runners. So in the spirit of competition and fairness the organisers, Belper Harriers, allowed the team members, John Thorpe and Luke Beresford to run the course twice.

They both had two great runs to finish in third place in a combined time of 1:05:42.

Next team back for Matlock were the Male Vet 50, ‘Gangsters Trippin’ team coming 2nd in their category and 14th place overall.

Then slightly further back in 18th and 19th place were the two mixed senior teams of ‘Praise You(th)’ welcoming Megan Elliot to the club and ‘Right Here, Right Now’.

In the female senior category, it was a first race for Matlock for Lucy Taylor and Sally Hale, who both put in strong performances helping team ‘I See you Babies’ to second in their category and 21st place.

In the Mixed Vet 40 category, ‘Brimful of Asha’ had a solid race to also finish second in the category and 24th overall.