Matlock runners out in good numbers for races

Logan Fairey at the National open schools cross country on Saturday at Market Harborough.

Members of Matlock Athletic Club took part in the Tideswell Fell Race (7.1k/260m) in good conditions.

For social distancing runners were split into four groups which started at two minute intervals.

With a fast first mile down to the river crossing at Litton Mill the field was soon well-spaced before the steep climb to Bull Tor; then back down to the river and a steady run up Tideswell Dale to the finish.

1st MAC Kieran Allanson and 4th overall (27-53), Greg Hopkinson (30-20), Paddy Wright (30-32), Derek Chetwin (33-51), Jon Tyson (34-43), Megan Elliot (35-40), Les Thurston (43-59) and Ellie Salomoni (45-05).

Race winners were Tom Spencer (25-12) and Amy Whelan (32-11) both of Buxton AC.

On Saturday Logan Fairey and Jacob Jones took part in the National open schools cross country on Saturday at Market Harborough.

The races were run in school year groups, with Logan the first of the two to set off. His course was a flat 2.2km consisting of a small loop and a larger loop.

Logan had a good start and was in fourth place at half way but slipped into 7th nearing the finish.

A strong move in the last 100m saw him reclaim two places and finish in an excellent 5th place - the final medal position - in a time of 7.46.

Jacob set off an hour and a half later. His race was 2.7km taking in a slightly larger loop.

He had a strong race, especially the second half which saw him overtake and move up the pack placing in a commendable 14th place in a strong field, with a time of 9.05.

At Shrigley Stag Fell Race (10.5k/280m) two members went running over the Cheshire fells.

Tom Woodhouse came in 88th 1.02 mins and 13 th in over 40s . Sophie Harrison came in 104th 1.04 mins and 4th in W40.

Matlock runners turned out in good numbers over the weekend for the seventh edition of the Round Sheffield Run.

The race took place over two days to accommodate the 2,000 plus individual and pair runners who had originally been due to race in June 2020 and January 2021.

The race starts and finishes in Endcliffe Park and goes through the parks and woodland areas of the City before dipping into the Abbeydale area and back to Endcliffe.

It is a race of 11 timed stages with recovery walks/jogs in between, the entire route is almost 15 miles, of which approximately 12 miles is timed running.

First Matlock runner home was Andrew Watson in 89th place in a time of 1:21:05, followed by Craig Allen, Peter Wilmot, Daniel Ashcroft, Gary Jones, Alison Pye, Penny McCloy and Johanna and Mike Lloyd.

The first running over a modified course of the Combs Fell Race BS race (2.3 miles, 550ft) crammed in everything you could want from a Peak District summer race.