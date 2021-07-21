Matlock Town boss Paul Phillips admits he’s loving pre-season

Matlock Town enjoyed a fine 1-0 win over Mansfield Town on Friday.

Following the expected victory over Wirksworth Ivanhoe they followed up with further victories against Boston United, Derby County under 23’s and a very strong Mansfield Town line up last Friday night.

“It was always going to be enjoyable after such a long time away. We trained last night (Monday), but the games have been tough but rewarding,” he said.

"“For me everyone at the club and especially the fans have embraced themselves in what we’re doing, we’ve had some magnificent crowds so far in pre season.

"It’s been great to face the calibre of sides we have and get the amount of fans we’ve had through the gate.”

Pre-season was a particular challenge for defender Reece Kendall. Following the retirement of Adam Yates, Phillips was looking for someone to step into the role in his three man central defensive shape and Kendall has fitted the bill, drawing praise from Phillips.

“Reece has been magnificent as a centre half and with Ryan Qualter and Sam Egerton we have strength there,” added Phillips.

"We may need cover for that position but looking at the bigger picture with the players we’ve got in, there’s two top quality players for each position and everyone will need to stay on top of their game.”