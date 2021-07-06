Nottinghamshire build lead over derbyshire

Ben Duckett is currently 69 not out. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Haseeb Hameed made 57 and Ben Duckett is unbeaten on 69, although Derbyshire’s pace-bowling all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice checked Nottinghamshire’s progress with four for 50 as the home county closed on 256 for seven.

Nottinghamshire batsman Haseeb Hameed said: “We are happy going into tomorrow. We were outstanding with the ball this morning, Dane (Paterson) and Fletch (Luke Fletcher) in particular with the opening spells they bowled, which were of the highest order.

“Getting them all out for under 150 was an outstanding effort, particularly with the wicket playing a bit more easily today.

“To be able to go out there and build a lead of 107 puts us in a good position and we will go out to extend our lead as much as we can. From my own point of view, I was pleased to have some time in the middle after not playing for a while and it was good to contribute some runs.”

Derbyshire’s Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who took four wickets, said: “Apart from that last hour or so, when it got away from us a bit and Ben Duckett batted well, I thought we had a pretty good day. “The wicket has played to conditions. If it was overcast, as it was yesterday, it was zipping around a bit and was quite difficult, and obviously that didn’t help us. But when the sun came out it actually played quite nicely.

“The wickets came in clusters and hopefully that will continue tomorrow and we can get these last three out quickly. I haven’t had a five-wicket haul in first-class cricket yet so while it would be good to do that it would be better if we can overturn a first-innings lead here like we did last year.”

Earlier, from 91 for five overnight, Derbyshire subsided to 149 all out in the morning session, Luke Fletcher taking three for 36.

Derbyshire’s last five wickets fell for 32 after the partnership between Hudson-Prentice and Leus du Plooy that began on Sunday was ended just inside the first hour when the former drove Dane Paterson straight to cover.

With five fours, Hudson-Prentice had been the only Derbyshire batsman to hint at assertiveness against an attack that delivered 36 maidens, 10 each from Fletcher and Brett Hutton, nine in 15 overs from Paterson.

Du Plooy fell without addition to the total, having faced 141 balls for his 30, drawn into chasing a wide delivery from Fletcher. Paterson removed Alex Thomson leg before, Michael Cohen - dropped on nought - drove airily at Hutton to be caught behind, and Ben Aitchison found the fielder on the square-leg boundary.

Two wickets in two balls from Hudson-Prentice had Nottinghamshire 25 for two as Ben Slater miscued to mid-on and Ben Compton edged to third slip.

But Hameed and Steven Mullaney fashioned a measured recovery to 94 for two at tea with six fours apiece, Hameed driving handsomely through the off side, Mullaney profiting mainly from cuts and pulls.

Hudson-Prentice removed both soon after tea, Mullaney wafting at a short ball outside off to be caught at first slip after a stand of 78, Hameed passing fifty for the fifth time this season but then tickling a thin edge through to ‘keeper Harvey Hosein.

Duckett helped Lyndon James add a rapid 61 in 13 overs to give Nottinghamshire the lead but one wicket again brought another.

James flashed at one from Cohen to be caught at second slip before Aitchison juggled and then held a chance at first slip as Liam Patterson-White departed in a double-wicket maiden for the left-arm quick.