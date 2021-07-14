Parkrun events to return this month

Olympic legend Seb Coe and his son Harry Coe join hundreds of runners at a parkrun. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Vitality)

The Mass Participations Sports Organisers (MSO) are celebrating the return of mass participation sports events outdoors as the government confirmed that England will move into stage four of lockdown easing from July 19.

The green light has been given for the return of the most famous mass participation running events across the country and MSO members, including the organisers of the London Marathon, parkrun, the Great North Run, Brighton Marathon, the Asics London 10K, London Landmarks Half Marathon, The Vitality Big Half, Manchester Marathon and This Mum Runs, have worked together to plan protocols and operational solutions that ensure the safe return of mass participation events outdoors.

Nick Pearson, CEO of parkrun Global, said: “The work of MSO has ensured our much-loved events can return and we invite everyone to take part – join your local parkrun, enter one of the nation’s iconic events and think about raising funds for the charity of your choice. We can’t wait to welcome back our parkrun family to 5k events in England on Saturday, July 24.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of London Marathon Events, said: “It is wonderful to confirm that our great mass participation events are returning across the country.

"Extensive scientific research worldwide has shown that the risk of transmission of Covid-19 outdoors is negligible.

"The UK’s event organisers have worked together to ensure the safe return of mass participation sports events outdoors by participating in the government’s Event Research Programme and working together on a range of protocols which ensure our events will be safe and Covid-secure.”

Paul Foster, CEO of the Great Run Company, said: “Our events inspire people of all ages and abilities to get active which is so important for both physical and mental health.

"Participants in the MSO’s calendar of events generate more than £250 million every year for charities and these funds are so desperately needed now as the services of charities are vital to support vulnerable members of society.”