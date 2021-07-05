Time runs out for Matlock & Cromford Meadows but performance bodes well

Dave Lander hit 29 for Matlock & Cromford Meadows.

With MCMCC adding Yasisuru Perera to the team, Marehay were asked to bat first on a seaming wicket, posted a score of 188-7 thanks to Bignell (34) and Brocklehurst's unbeaten 66.

A rethink to the batting order drew positive responses from the extra trust given, as both Dave Lander (29) and Scott Cook (49) were season's best.

With Perera's heave-ho, a seven-ball 18 runs put Matlock well up with the asking rate, and with two senior batsmen in Ed Lander and Kamran Afzaal at the wicket chasing six an over for the last half dozen, the result could really have gone either way.

But with so much time lost to the weather, the game was abandoned at the cut off time of 7.30pm.

Umar Zamman's four wickets was again the pick of the bowling, and his first season of big spinning off breaks at Matlock has added a second quality spinner to the side, comple menting Drew Mullaney.

Asked about his thoughts on the season, and an off spinner's role in the side, Zamman said: “It has been a great season so far and I have really enjoyed playing at Matlock and Cromford – we have a great bunch of lads and some real exciting talent in the team.