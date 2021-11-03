Wirksworth Incline Fell Race is a big hit

The Matlock team at Wirksworth.

It saw 92 runners brave the autumnal weather to take part in the Incline Race, organised (excellently) by Wirksworth Running Club.

The race is a shortish 6.6k, and half of that is downhill. Traditionally the route takes runners from one of Wirksworth’s premier industrial estates, past the stone centre and up to the trig point.

This year the route was changed due to livestock near the Trig point. But the elevation and distance were similar to previous years.

The change in route means that the winner technically set a new course record, and the deserving recipient went to Matlock’s very own Colin Davenport in 26:44.

Matlock also shone in the junior category with James Briggs and Amelia Corke both winning the junior male and female categories. Not only did they dominate the junior categories, but both finished within the top 20.

Also in the prizes, Louise Rowley scooped first F40, Colin Davenport was first MV40 with Simon Fisher first in the Male Senior category.

Other MACs included David Miller (4th place), Ian Watson (9th), John Thorpe (10th), Karl Webster (14th), Andy Mellor (20th), Nick Gant (25th), Scott Thompson (28th), Matt Govan (30th), Dale Peakall (41st), Sally Owen (78th) and Les Thurston (82nd).