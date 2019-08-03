Promotion the target after four wins

Matlock & District Tennis Club are joint top of the Derby League Fourth Division with Derby Tennis Centre — with three matches remaining and two promotion places up for grabs.

They started the summer with a 5-4 win at Ashover, followed by home wins against Duffield 6-3 and Ockbrook & Borrowash 8-1. They then won at Ashbourne 6-3.

Matches feature three pairs of mixed couples, who play three rubbers each.

Pictured, from left, are Tony Barrable, Trish Barrable, Margaret Manning, Ron Booth, Rob Evans and Anne Paxton.