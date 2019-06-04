Super seven for Leon as Wirksworth & Middleston thrash Ilkeston Rutland

Sam Leon took seven wickets for Wirksworth & Middleton firsts on Saturday as they comprehensively beat visitors Ilkeston Rutland firsts by 122 runs.

The result lifted Wirksworth up to seventh in the DCCL Division One standings and was a surprise for many with Rutland battling it out for the promotion places.

Asked to bat first by Ilkeston captain Rob Green, Wirksworth lost both openers cheaply with Michael Jefferiss (6) and skipper Ben Gartside (9) both out to the spin bowling of Green to leave W&M 26-2.

Jack Allen and Ben Perry-Taylor would settle in though and progress the score to 59 before Allen was Green’s third victim.

However, Perry-Taylor wasn’t for budging and went on to make 87 before being sixth man to fall with the score on 169, others around him failing to progress with much vigour.

W&M would eventually see out their 50 overs on 191-9, Green with figures of 3-38, Akhil Patel 2-50, Franklin Henshaw 1-21 and Tom Lockard 2-28.

Ilkeston’s reply was little short of disastrous as they were bowled out for just 69 runs and with only one of their batsman, Scott Law, reaching double figures as he made 24.

Leon was main destroyer, taking 7 for 52 in a stunning display of bowling that left Rutland in all sorts of trouble and on their way home inside 25 overs.

The other wickets were shared between Richard Tunnicliffe, Perry Taylor and a run out as the home side completed an impressive victory.

This weekend Wirksworth & Middleton will be on the road as they visit Alrewas with a 12.30pm start.