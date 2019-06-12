The story of the greatest England cricket team ever hits the big screen

Trent Bridge is to host an exclusive stadium preview screening of new cricket movie The Edge on Sunday, 21st July with tickets now on sale.

The film is the rock ‘n’ roll story of how between 2009 and 2013, the England Test cricket team rose from the depths of the rankings to become the first and only English side to reach world number one and become one of the greatest English sporting teams of all time.

Directed by Barney Douglas (Warriors), it is a compelling, funny and emotional insight into a band of brothers’ rise to the top, their unmatched achievements and the huge toll it would take mentally on the players.

The film explores the ruthless intensity of the game, the impact it can have on players’ mental health and the extreme price of success, and it will be partnering with Heads Together, a mental health initiative spearheaded by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

With incredible unseen footage from the period and compelling new interviews from star players and coaching staff, including Andrew Strauss, Sir Alastair Cook, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Jonathan Trott and Andy Flower, The Edge will reveal the team’s intense and often hilarious pursuit of success.

Strauss and Flower took over a team including some of the true greats of the English game (Pietersen, Anderson, Cook and Broad) and transformed them into a phenomenal winning machine before the pressure and scrutiny began to fracture bodies and minds.

The Edge will be released in cinemas and across all UK platforms on 22nd July at the peak of a summer that will see cricket dominating the sporting agenda, with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and The Ashes both taking place in England.

The film will feature a debut film soundtrack from Felix White (The Maccabees). As well as being in one of Britain’s biggest bands, Felix also runs Yala records and is co-host of the acclaimed cricket Podcast, Tailenders’.