Vitality Blast tickets set to go on general sale

Derbyshire cricket fans will be able to get their hands on Vitality Blast tickets from 1st March, as 2018 tickets go on general sale from 10am.

Derbyshire, featuring world’s number one Twenty20 bowler Mitchell Santner, will host seven Vitality Blast fixtures in 2018.

Local derbies against Yorkshire Vikings and Notts Outlaws have once again been handed prime dates, as Derbyshire looks to secure sell-out crowds for both in 2018.

Last year, the clash versus Yorkshire at Queen’s Park sold out five days in advance, and demand is once again expected to be high for the clash at Chesterfield on Saturday 28th July.

The East Midlands derby against Notts Outlaws, meanwhile, has been given a prime Friday night slot at the height of summer, taking place on Friday 13th July.

Derbyshire begin their home Vitality Blast campaign versus Lancashire Lightning on Friday 6th July.