5ive, S Club and Ultrabeat will rewind the 90s in live show at Mecca Chesterfield

Nineties hitmakers 5ive, S Club and will be performing in Chesterfield this month.

The bands have all recently reformed and will be performing at Mecca Chesterfield on March 23, giving fans the chance to sing along to hits such as Reach and Pretty Green Eyes.

Martin Webster, general manager at the bingo hall, said: “We are so excited to watch all of these classic 90s bands perform here at Mecca Chesterfield – there’s a number of hits we’ll all be singing along to."

And that’s not all, to kick start the night, Mecca Chesterfield will be getting the party started with its Bonkers Bingo event from 5.30pm.

Martin said: "We’re expecting a fantastic evening going bonkers for bingo, with hundreds of fans dancing along to some of their favourite songs of all time and winning some fun and hilarious prizes.”

Those brave enough to join the mayhem can expect a jam-packed night of fun, food and cocktails plus shots, beers and burgers available throughout the evening.

S Club 7

The bands will be performing live from 7pm. Tickets cost from £25 and can be bought at the club or online at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rewind-to-the-90s-chesterfield-tickets-52719189515

To attend a Mecca Club you need to be aged 18 years or over - bring photo ID to prove you are over 18.