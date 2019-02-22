Stock image

Ahoy little pirates! Steer your family to Chatsworth for half-term holiday fun

if your little pirate is looking for some swashbuckling action, then take them to Chatsworth farmyard and playground.

Take a ride on the high seas in the tailor-made galleon and water blast pirate targets, create a pirate hat and parrot, and befriend a few creepy crawlies as well as cuddly farm creatures. All activities are free and included with tickets to the farmyard and playground.

Have fun in the rigging at the adventure playground.

1. Learn the ropes

Have a close encounter with the friendly creatures who live in and around Chatsworth farmyard.

2. Woolly wonder

Get up close to guinea pigs and find out about animal handling.

3. Looking good

Make friends with the residents of the farmyard.

4. Meet the donkeys

