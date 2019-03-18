Alfie Boe turns back time at Sheffield concert

One of the world’s greatest classical singers Alfie Boe performs in Sheffield this month.

Alfie will be airing songs from his latest album release, As Time Goes By, at the City Hall on March 30, 2019.

His long-player celebrates the golden era of music from the 30s and 40s. The multi-platinum selling tenor has triumphed on theatre stages and in concert hall around the world.

Alfie is being supported on this tour by singer-songwriter Hattie Briggs, 25, who he spotted when she was busking at Paddington Station in London.

Tickets for the Sheffield show are priced from £39.20. To book online click here or call 0114 789 789.