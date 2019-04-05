Are you looking for something egg-cellent to do this Easter? Check out our guide to find the best Easter egg hunts near you
If your looking for something to keep the kids entertained this Easter, look no further. We've compiled the ultimate guide just for you. So get cracking.
Get your baskets ready for some chocolatey fun
1. Bluebell Dairy Icecream Farm
Locko Rd, Derby DE21 7AR, Saturday, April 13 - Monday, April 22, 2019.'Follow Alice down the giant rabbit hole into Wonderland for an Easter Egg Hunt like no other.
2. Bolsover Castle
Castle St, Bolsover, Chesterfield S44 6PR, Derbyshire. Saturday, April 6 - Sunday, April 28, 2019. Join the hunt for dragon eggs on a legendary quest, through the gardens and around the Little Castle.
3. Ecclesbourne Valley Railway
Wirksworth Station, Coldwell Street, Wirksworth DE4 4FB Friday, April 19 - Monday, April 22, 2019. Popular Easter Egg Hunt around the station, as well as a Party Workshops Family Circus.
4. Hardwick Hall
Doe Lea, Chesterfield S44 5QJ, Derbyshire. Friday, April 19 - Monday, April 22, 2019. Spend the holidays taking part in family activities, the Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt, a chance to see the We are Bess exhibition, walks, wildlife and plenty of fresh air..
