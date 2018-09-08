Artisan food, wine tasting, music and poetry - get your fill at New Mills Festival Fringe

New Mills Festival Fringe will open with a cabaret-style poetry reading.

More than a dozen poets will regale the audienece with verse ranging from the poignant to the profound to the playful at the Spring Bank Arts Centre on September 14.

The Blue Rose Code band, fronted by Edinburgh born Ross Wilson, will bring an eclectic mix of folk, jazz, soul and pop to the festival on September 15 at 7pm in St George’s Church, New Mills.

Throughout the festival, shop windows across New Mills will display poetry from poets from New Mills, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. Shoppers and passers-by will find musings on nature, illness, joy, travel, the silly, and the sublime. Some of the poets featured in the poetry trail will perform their poetry in a round-robin style in Butterfly House at the Torrs in New Mills on Septemnber 26 from 7 pm.

The last Saturday of the festival, September 29, will be a folk night featuring Wife of Cain, Gally Canters, Dave Evans Gypsy Jazz Ensemble and Lazlo Baby.

In addition, this year’s festival will include an exhibition on the history of football, history talks, a death café, knitting and crafting, wine tasting, afternoon concerts, and much more.

There’s a food fair, an apple day and giant bubbles for the kids to enjoy. New Mills Festival Fringe, running from September 14 to 30, is a two-week annual celebration of community spirit through activities ranging from talks and walks to concerts, gigs, exhibitions, trails, quizzes and performances.

For more information about the festival, go to https://www.newmillsfestival.co.uk