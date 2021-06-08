Andrea Bocelli announces Sheffield Arena concert - here's how to get tickets

The world’s favourite tenor will sing at the city’s showpiece venue on September 25, 2022.

Tickets will be released for general sale on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10am.

One of the most gifted singers in modern history, Andrea has a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards under his belt, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His 2018 album release, Si, reached No.1 in both the US and UK charts.

Andrea Bocelli will perform at Sheffield Arena on September 25, 2022. Photo by Mark Seliger/Decca Records.

Despite the global pandemic in 2020, Andrea was able to create new music – his album Believe contains an uplifting collection of songs celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul – as well as reaching new audiences around the world through online streams. The Italian multi-instrumentalist performed live in his home nation from the iconic venues of Teatro Regio di Parma and Duomo Cathedral in Milan, the latter with more than three million concurrent online viewers, making it the largest simultaneous audience for a classical livestream in YouTube history.

Andrea believes that all music is good for the soul. He said: “Good music brings with it a powerful message of peace and fellowship, teaching us about beauty, and helping us to open our hearts and minds.”

In a career spanning more than a quarter of a century, Andrea has collaborated with A-list stars including Luciano Pavarotti, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Céline Dion, Alison Krauss, Tony Bennett and many more.

To book tickets for Andrea’s live show on September 25, 2022, go to www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

Andrea Bocelli Foundation is partnering with PLUS1 ensuring that for every ticket sold, £1 will support ABF Educational Projects in Haiti, empowering children from the most vulnerable areas of the country by offering them the opportunity to express their true potential.