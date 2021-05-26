Ant Law Quintet kicks off summer season of live jazz gigs at Sheffield club

Ant Law and his jazz group will play at Crookes Social Club, Sheffield, on June 4, 2021.

Sheffield Jazz is running weekly concerts throughout June at Crookes Social Club, to be followed by ten gigs during the autumn.The first gig on June 4 features the Ant Law Quintet, a guitar-led band, which includes leading British pianist Ivo Neame. They will be playing music from their recent album ‘The Sleeper Wakes’ which is centred on Ant’s distinctive guitar sound, infectious rhythmic hooks and progressive improvisation.This is followed on June 11 by sax maestro Alan Barnes, who is also a prolific composer, arranger and bandleader. Alan will be leading an all-star twelve piece band playing new arrangements of classic tunes from landmark albums all released in 1959 by jazz legends including, Charles Mingus, Dave Brubeck, John Coltrane and Thelonious Monk.Versatile and innovative trumpeter Byron Wallen and his group Four Corners, which includes Sheffield Jazz favourite Rob Luft on guitar, will return to the club on June 18. Byron is also an acclaimed composer and producer and a leading creative force in UK music. The band will be playing music from Byron’s new album released last year to critical acclaim.

Pianist, composer and virtuoso improviser Andrew McCormack will play on June 25 for the final gig before the summer break.. Andrew, who has been the driving force behind such A-list artists as Kyle Eastwood, Denys Baptist and Jean Toussaint will play a split set - the first half alone showcasing his latest album Solo and the second with his trio.

The autumn season, which starts in October, will offer ten contrasting gigs showcasing some of the top musicians on the British scene. Nikki Iles will lead a star-studded 18-strong jazz orchestra, a13-piece jazz ensemble will celebrate the musical idea of Charlie Parker and there will be a rich assortment of smaller bands from the London jazz scene featuring the best young musicians including pianist Deschanel Gordon, winner of the 2020 BBC Young Jazz Musician contest who will be bringing his trio to Crookes in November.