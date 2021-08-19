Award-winning country musicians The Haley Sisters perform in Derbyshire village

The Haley Sisters play at Alstonefield Village Hall on Friday, August 20.

Their performance at Alstonefield Village Hall on Friday, August 20, celebrates their return to the venue after four years.

Concert organiser Martin Snodin said: “Musicians have had a difficult time and they are just glad to be out performing again. Audiences seem keen to return but we are still applying some restrictions, such as limiting capacity to 75% of normal levels and increased ventilation.”

The Haley Sisters are actually a trio comprising siblings Jo-Ann and Becky and guitarist Brian Smith, the latter has worked in Nashville for artists such as Crystal Gayle.

In 1996 The Haley Sisters won best UK group/duo award in the Great British Country Musica Awards.

Their album 'The Sweetest Gift', which is one of four they have released, received national airplay, including Bob Harris and Aled Jones on BBC Radio 2.

With their magical blend of vocal harmonies, dazzling flat-picking and slide guitar, coupled with warm, funny stage banter that has delighted audiences for more than two decades, the group have performed at clubs, theatres, festivals and events across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Their repertoire includes traditional country, pop hits and new-style alt-country.

Martin says: "If you're a fan of The Dixie Chicks, Eva Cassidy, Emmylou Harris etc., then this is a show not to be missed."