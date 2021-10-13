Bakewell Choral Society bounces back with Jewels of Church Music concert
Bakewell Choral Society return to live performance with their first concert in two years.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 5:30 am
The choir, conducted by Alan Eost and accompanied by Andrew Cummings, will be at Bakewell Parish Church on Saturday, October 30.
Jewels of Church Music will include compositions by Bach, Wesley, Bruckner and Rutter.
Tickets are £10, students and accompanied children free. To book tickets, go to www.bakewellchoral.co.uk
The society has more than 60 singers of all ages.
During a a normal year the choir will perform four concerts.