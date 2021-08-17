Beans on Toast to perform in Derby on favourite indie venues tour
Folk singer Beans on Toast will be performing in Derbyshire as part of a tour of his favourite independent music venues.
A long-standing hit at festivals, Beans will air his trademark simple songs about complicated subjects at The Venue, Derby, on December 15, 2021.
Expect songs, stories, laughing, drinking, thinking and celebrating from a singer who can’t wait to crawl out of the cocoon of lockdown.
Having released an album every year since 2009, Beans went one better in 2020 with the release of two new records: ‘Knee Deep in Nostalgia’ (produced by Frank Turner) and ‘The Unforeseeable Future’.
