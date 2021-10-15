Dales’ haunted daughters to light up the Pavilion stage
For hundreds of years Matlock Bath has been a wellspring of inspiration for poets and artists – and none more so than an electrifying dream-pop trio who return to play their spiritual home this month.
Haiku Salut will be performing their album The Hill, The Light, The Ghost in a dazzling ‘lamp show’ at the Grand Pavilion on Thursday, October 28.
Announcing the show last month, the band said: “We can't wait for this one. The roots of Haiku are embedded in the weirdness of Matlock Bath.
“We wrote our first album Tricolore in the attic room of a house on the main road with cable cars swinging overhead and the sound of the arcade machines in the distance, and ‘the hill’ from the new record sits less than a mile away from the Pavilion. And, if you like ghosts, it is infamous for paranormal activity.”
It is not just the spectres of the Pav which haunt multi-instrumentalists Gemma Barkerwood, Sophie Barkerwood, and Louise Croft.
Their fifth album sees them weave a story of experience and memory, precious moments and past lives across a cycle of nine songs fit for Halloween week.
Speaking about how the tracks began with snatches of sound captured as she went about her daily life, Sophie said: “As our writing process evolved the textures of these memories became a bank of inspiration.
“We then began actively searching for ghosts in the world and framing the songs around their qualities.”
The show opens at 7.30pm, all ages welcome. Tickets £10. See https://bit.ly/3oN9bXw for full details.