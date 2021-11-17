Davy, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich joins The Sensational 60’s Experience headliner Mike Pender in show touring to Derbyshire

A night of nostalgia featuring five big names playing hits from half a century ago will light up Buxton Opera House on November 22, 2021.

Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich racked up hits such as Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend of Xanadu. In 1966 they were in the charts for 50 weeks out of 52. A year later in Germany, their records outsold The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

The three-hour Sensational 60’s Experience show will be headlined by Mike Pender, the original voice and co-founder of The Searchers. Chart-topping The Searchers enjoyed three number one hits – Needles and Pins, Don't Throw Your Love Away and Sweets For My Sweet.

Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich will be performing as part of The Sensational 60s Experience at Buxton Opera House on November 22, 2021.

The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes) will also be performing at the Opera House. The group’s hit include Even The Bad Times Are Good, Do You Love Me?, Call Me Number One, Silence Is Golden.

The Fortunes made their name in 1964 when their hit single Caroline was used as the signature tune for the pirate radio station of the same name. Other classics include Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go.

The Dakotas originally got together as a backing group and were largely associated with Billy J. Kramer. Their hits include Little Children, The Cruel Sea, Do You Want To Know A Secret?