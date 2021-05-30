Duo’s second single has edgier sound
A duo with Derbyshire links have released the second single from their debut album – complete with an impressive music video shot entirely themselves on an iphone.
Musicians Chris and Gemma Rushton, who works at Foulds in Derby formed their band Unlucky Strike during the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020.
The pair, who both work as musicians and music teachers, created an entire album together, releasing their debut single City Beautiful, in March.
Now their new release, This Drinking Game, is available to download
and stream online.
Gemma who is also a member of the Derby-based jazz band Oobleck, said: “We shot the video for This Drinking Game near our home. It was a lot of fun to do and much easier to work on both recording the song and creating the video now the pandemic restrictions are lifting.
“We had a great response to City Beautiful and we’re hoping people will enjoy the slightly edgier This Drinking Game just as much.”
Unlucky Strike have live streamed weekly gigs via Facebook for the last six months.
The duo is also set to perform at the Leek Blues and Americana Festival in October, as well as preparing for more live gigs in line with current Covid guidance.
Chris said: “ We can’t wait to get back to live gigs – we’ve both played in bands since we were teenagers, so we’ve definitely missed it during the lockdowns.
“It’s exciting to make plans for performing live again after all this time.”
This Drinking Game was released at the weekend, visit: www.unluckystrike.co.uk to listen for free on Spotify or see the video on YouTube.
The single is also available to buy now online and Unlucky Strike will be doing live gigs on Facebook at 8pm on Thursdays throughout June.