Fergus McCreadie Trio kicks off live jazz concert season at Sheffield club

Pianist Fergus McCreadie leads a trio that will perform at Crookes Social Club, Sheffield, on September 3, 2021.

Fergus’s music reflects the Scottish landscape and traditions while honouring the American and Nordic jazz legacies.

Two years ago the trio’s debut album Turas won album of the year in the UK Parliamentary Jazz Awards.