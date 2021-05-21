Gary Numan announces live shows for Sheffield and Nottingham: here's how to get tickets

Gary Numan will perform in Nottingham and Sheffield in 2022. Photo by Joeri Peeters.

His dates at Nottingham’s Rock City on May 16, 2022 and Sheffield’s 02 Academy on May 20, 2022 as part of a European tour. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, May 26.

Gary’s latest album, Intruder, is released today (Friday, May 21).

The pioneer of electro-pop has sold more than ten million records since coming to the public’s attention as frontman with Tubeway Army in the late 70s, racking up smash-hits such as Are ‘Friends Electric’? and Cars.

Gary received the Ivor Novello Award for Inspiration in 2017.

To book tickets for his live shows, go to www.gigsandtours.com

